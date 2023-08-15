Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery wrote a glowing profile on Sen. Tina Smith and her accomplishments from her five years in office. “Smith is such an unapologetic progressive that it’s hard to find an issue she isn’t using her position to advance,” Bendery writes.

August Golden has been identified as the victim of a weekend mass shooting at a Minneapolis punk show. MPR’s Nicole Ki spoke with Golden’s friends who describe him as a talented musician and a loving friend.

Residents in Brainerd are on day five of a boil water advisory, Kare11 reports. Last week officials announced that bacteria was identified in the city water supply.

Also from Bring Me the News: Har Mar Superstar was asked to leave the F1rst Wrestling show over the weekend due to allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the local singer.

A woman in southern Minnesota captured this video of a tornado touching down near Kinbrae Sunday evening.

Golden Thyme in St. Paul will soon be under new ownership, Pioneer Press’ Molly Wilson reports. Owner Mychael Wright plans to consult small businesses on growth and retention practices once he leaves the café next month.

Target will release its second quarter earnings Wednesday and sales are expected to have fallen due to backlash over the company’s Pride collection, Stribber Nicole Norfleet writes.