U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs push back on state water pollution rules

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Chloe Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting two mining companies in northern Minnesota, U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, are pushing back against state water pollution rules that aim to protect wild rice beds, saying the mines aren’t hurting the cherished food source.

Alex V. Cipolle at MPR News reports Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse is resigning his office to take a job with the Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, forcing the county to hold a special election to fill the seat.

Via FOX 9: A young couple and their toddler were panhandling near the I-494 off-ramp at Flying Cloud Drive when a dog from a vehicle jumped out of an open window and start biting one of them. When the dog owners got out of the car to grab the dog, two other dogs got out and reportedly began attacking as well.

Allen Henry at WCCO-TV spoke to four survivors of the Nudieland mass shooting in Minneapolis. Every witness WCCO spoke with believes that the interaction that escalated to the shooting was queerphobic.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting dozens of employees will be laid off from ICU Medical in Oakdale later this year due to a closure that a letter sent to the city’s mayor and state officials on Thursday says, “is expected to be permanent.”

Dee DePass at the Star Tribune reports Amazon’s Brooklyn Park facility has partnered with the Somali-owned Henna and Hijabs in Minneapolis to design hijab uniforms that are safe and culturally appropriate for its female Muslim warehouse employees.

Audrey Kennedy at Axios reports the Minnesota Zoo’s Treetop Trail attraction, made from recycled composite decking, is causing trailgoers to experience “naturally-occurring static electricity.”

Kaylee Matuszak at Racket is offering a “very biased” guide to the best dive bars in Duluth.