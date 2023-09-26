Amazon sued by FTC and Minnesota attorney general for illegally maintaining monopoly

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From the Federal Trade Commission (FTC): The FTC and 17 state attorneys general, including Minnesota, sued Amazon on Tuesday. The FTC alleged the online retail company used strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power.

Katelyn Vue at Sahan Journal reports the Lower Sioux Indian community has pioneered a new eco-friendly building technique. Hempcrete, a material made of hemp stalks, limestone and water, is an emerging material used in the construction industry.

Via KSTP: Members from different unions across Minnesota rallied in Plymouth Tuesday in solidarity with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. President Joe Biden joined the UAW union strikers in Detroit.

Jennifer Hoff at KARE 11 reports one of the people killed in an apparent double murder-suicide at a Roseville home on Monday was a world renowned sepak takraw athlete. John Thao won two U.S. gold medals for playing the sport, which resembles kick volleyball.

Andrew Deziel at the Faribault Daily News reports on-site sales at local breweries are starting to pick up where they left off pre-pandemic.

Larissa Donovan at KAXE reports on a new search for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on the southside of Bemidji in October 2021. Two years later, local, state and federal agencies are collaborating with the community to find Nevaeh Kingbird and other missing Indigenous people.

From KTTC staff: The Minnesota Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee visited southeast Minnesota Tuesday to tour different housing projects in the area.