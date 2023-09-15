Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: A threat has prompted school officials to move Edina High School and Valley View Middle School to online learning Friday. In a letter sent to parents, school officials said an incident Thursday night led to the decision.

Reid Forgrave and photographer Alex Kormann at the Star Tribune pull the curtain back on HCMC’s emergency department: “We’ve been in crisis mode since COVID started. There’s just not enough people, and that leaves a lot of problems for emergency medicine to fix.”

National Public Radio takes a road trip through Leech Lake and Red Lake to tell a tale of two tribal nations, the moments of choice that led them down very different paths, and what the future looks like from where they are now.

Via FOX 9: An Eden Prairie woman died Thursday after a shooting at the Stock & Barrel Gun Club on Lake Drive East in Chanhassen. Circumstances of the shooting have not been disclosed.

Article continues after advertisement

Jenny Berg at the Star Tribune reports former Mille Lacs Band police chief Russell J. Bankey was sentenced Friday to more than 28 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child for about six years beginning in 2009.

Matt Mikus at MPR News previews the U.S. National Championship for the board game Catan, being held at the Radisson Blu at the Mall of America Saturday and Sunday.