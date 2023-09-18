Meatpacking union workers reject contract offer from Hormel

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Richard Reeves at KSTP reports meatpacking workers at Hormel Foods voted to reject the company’s contract offer. People are concerned that workers will strike as they recall the strike of 1985 that brought in the National Guard.

Via WCCO: Minnesotans celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at annual Fiesta Latina on Saturday. The fiesta-goers enjoyed live music, food and other perks.

Richard Reeves at KSTP reports “Open Streets Minneapolis” events see decrease in gun crimes in north Minneapolis neighborhoods.

Dan Gunderson at MPR reports a five-year local food plan aims to expand access to healthy foods and food production in West central Minnesota.

Article continues after advertisement

From Fox 9: The Northern Lights will be visible to Minnesotans from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Associated Press reports Minnesota Twins manager, Rocco Baldelli, is going on paternity leave. Baldelli and his wife, Allie, are expecting twin boys. The Twins bench coach, Jayce Tingler, will run the team while Baldelli is away.