Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Hannah Yang at MPR News reports an upswing in enrollment at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall fueled by first-generation college students. It’s one of the few four-year universities in Minnesota with an uptick in enrollment.

Kristi Miller at the Pioneer Press reports the Minnesota Department of Corrections has ordered testing at Stillwater prison due to inmates’ complaints over dirty water. Officials say 51,000 bottles of water were brought to the facility on Saturday.

Via WCCO: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in their season opener, with the Bucs pulling ahead in the last five minutes.

Jonel Aleccia at The Associated Press says foreign objects, like rocks and insects, contaminating food are fairly common and are the reason for recent recalls at Trader Joe’s. More than 477,000 pounds of food regulated by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was recalled for “extraneous materials” in 2022.

Hannah Ward at the Star Tribune reports the largest Minneapolis public housing project in two decades is near completion. Families are set to move in by late September.

Jay Kolls at KSTP-TV reports a proposed deal over who pays for cost overruns as part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project could change if Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, gets his way.

Peter Passi at the Duluth News Tribune reports new “fair market rent” calculations from the federal government could mean more assistance for low-income households in Duluth next year.