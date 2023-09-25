Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At KSTP-TV, Emily Baude and Renee Cooper say police are still trying to figure out what led to an incident in a Roseville apartment that left three med dead and one critically injured, but they say all of them knew each other.

Dan Gunderson at MPR News reports more Minnesota hunters are using crossbows. Since deer archery season opened on Sept. 16, the Department of Natural Resources has recorded 790 deer being killed by crossbows.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield at WCCO-TV reports a Long Lake girl scout led the push for a caregiver mark on driver’s licenses that became law. The girl hopes to broaden the law at the next legislative session.

Babs Santos at Fox 9 reports the weekend rain helped drought-stricken Minnesota but likely won’t be enough to help farmers.

Mike Stobbe at The Associated Press reports U.S. health officials recommended on Friday a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine to pregnant people as a new alternative to protect newborns from lung infection. The RSV vaccine should be given between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal reports Minneapolis City Council members are trying to revive efforts to support rideshare workers. In August, Mayor Jacob Frey had vetoed an ordinance guaranteeing drivers increased wages.

Jana Hollingsworth at the Star Tribune reports a Catholic group at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth is fracturing the program. The group opposes gender-affirming care for minors, which includes medications that suppress puberty and hormone treatment.