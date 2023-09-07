Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Fox9: The Minnesota Secretary of State has fielded nearly 500 calls asking whether former President Donald Trump can appear on a 2024 ballot due to the 14th Amendment.

Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports that a District Court judge has ordered Minneapolis to abandon its 2040 plan and instead revert to the previous 2030 plan. “Plaintiffs have outlined numerous environmental impairments that are likely to result by virtue of the full implementation of the 2040 Plan,” the judge wrote in his decision.

A grassroots campaign to place 29 red bikes around Mankato to promote Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping has backfired. Mankato Free Press reports that the business owner hoped to use the bikes as a conversation starter and encourage people to be active but now the bikes are being removed by local officials.

The Taco John’s that formerly resided in the Minneapolis Skyway allegedly owes $100,000 in unpaid rent, Bring Me the News reports.

The cause of a sewage backup and subsequent cancelling of classes at Armstrong High School in Plymouth appears to be the result of a backup of paper towels, bathroom wipes, and vapes, per WCCO.

Did you hear the tornado sirens sound twice Wednesday afternoon? Bring Me the News reports that Hennepin County Emergency Management is looking into why the alarms sounded multiple times.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Z. Dernbach writes that the first East African magnet school in the nation opened this week in St. Paul.

A lawsuit against a Rochester police officer will be dismissed by the plaintiff. Post Bulletin’s Mark Wasson writes that Todd McIntyre had alleged that officer Craig Sammon attacked him following a disorderly call in 2016.

Willmar Public Schools is the latest district to terminate its contract with local law enforcement in schools, Duluth News Tribune reports.

From Kare11: The Minnesota Department of Health is offering free at-home COVID tests as cases continue to rise across the country.

Drought conditions could lead to another fall with strong colors that will start to change in the next week or two, Axios’ Nick Halter writes.