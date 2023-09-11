Violent crime numbers drop in Minnesota in 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Bring Me the News: The number of violent crimes reported in Minnesota declined last year after experiencing a major spike in 2021, according to new data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The data shows violent crime reports decreased statewide by 8.6% last year compared to the year prior.

Erin Powell at KARE-11 is reporting attorneys for Eric Coomer, a former director with Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems who’s suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, want the election denier to answer questions in court because of his “disrespectful” conduct during depositions.

Via FOX9: The City of Brooklyn Center announced Sunday that Police Chief Kellace McDaniel will retire at the end of January 2024. He started on the job in June 2022.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting from 2014 to 2017, 3M spent nearly $1 million on overseas shopping and sightseeing trips for Chinese health care officials that were masked as educational events, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A few days after the announcement of the closure of the Dangerous Man taproom, Sharyn Jackson at the Star Tribune is reporting investors in chef Yia Vang’s new restaurant have purchased the building.

Ryan Raiche at KSTP reports worshipers gathered at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in north Minneapolis for a very special Sunday service — marking its 100th year.