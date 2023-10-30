Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach and Mara Klecker report that two high-profile lawsuits are highlighting a problem in which teachers or coaches with criminal backgrounds are being hired at other schools and committing more crimes. The schools mentioned include North Lakes Academy in Forest Lake and Harvest Best Academy in Minneapolis.

Mukhtar Ibrahim, the founder and CEO of Sahan Journal, announced he’s stepping down. The organization will begin a search for a new CEO in a few weeks, and Mukhtar will stay on during that transition. “Sahan has enjoyed a period of amazing growth, and I believe it’s poised to achieve even greater success in the future,” he said.

Water testing at private wells near Camp Ripley showed PFAS “forever chemicals,” though only well exceeded federal safe levels for drinking water, reports Kirsti Marohn at MPR News.

Will Weissert of The Associated Press reports on details of President Biden’s trip to Minnesota this week, saying the president and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit a family farm to highlight investments in rural areas. Administration officials say the visit to Minnesota was planned well before Congressman Dean Phillips formally announced he will challenge Biden in 2024.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press has an in-depth look at the playground planned for near Allianz Field, where Delano-based Landscape Structures plans an inclusive playground with 25 structures and activities, including multiple shade canopies.

Article continues after advertisement

Hockey player and Minnesota native Adam Johnson, 29, died after what was described as a “freak accident” involving a skate blade to his neck during a game in the United Kingdom, several outlets reported over the weekend. WCCO-TV’s Anthony Bettin says the tributes are pouring in for Johnson, who was from Hibbing and had played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth team.

Minnesota drivers have been lining up to put air in their tires after a sharp temperature drop, reports KARE 11’s Samie Solina.

A moose caused a three-vehicle crash in rural St. Louis County over the weekend, reports Robb Coles of Northern News Now.