Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Walsh, Matt McKinney and Josie Albertson-Grove at the Star Tribune are following breaking news of five police officers shot Thursday morning at a residence west of Princeton in Benton County where a man with numerous guns was inside. The suspect was taken into custody before noon, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports Hormel and union workers officially have a deal. Union leaders for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 say workers voted to ratify the contract, which provides wage increases of $3 to $6 per hour, doubles bereavement leave, protects health care coverage and increases both pension and 401k contributions.

Ryan Raiche at KSTP has a report on how the RICO Act was used against mobsters in New York in the 1980s. U.S. Attorney Andy Luger says, “It’s a strategy that works. I saw it work. And now I’m bringing it here.”

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News reports efforts to remove books from schools have ramped up across Minnesota.

Henry Redman at the Wisconsin Examiner reports Wisconsin state Sen. Kelda Roys and state Rep. Dave Considine have introduced legislation aimed at preventing restaurants from mislabeling artificial syrup as real maple syrup.

Via WCCO: New video has been released of a 238-foot-long freighter that sunk in Lake Superior in 1923. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society was able to discover the Huronton 800 feet below the surface.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports Fire & Nice Alehouse in south Minneapolis will close its doors after three years.