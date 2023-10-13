Minneapolis DSA condemns Hamas, clarifies earlier statement

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune reports the Minneapolis Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has issued a follow-up statement condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel after their first statement drew criticism from Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, DFL Chair Ken Martin, and more.

From Pioneer Press: Rosemount residents have expressed frustrations over lack of transparency surrounding the Meta data center that was revealed last month.

MPR’s Alex V. Cipolle writes a building formerly occupied by Enbridge is now the home of the state’s first independent Indigenous museum, Giiwedinong: The Anishinaabe Museum of Treaties and Culture.

Bring Me The News reports Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office has reached a $17,000 settlement with Docupros. Ellison alleged the California-based company had falsely promised borrowers student loan forgiveness.

Via KSTP: St. Paul Public Schools are offering Karen as a language for students to learn. Minnesota’s Karen population is close to 17,000 people.

Also from Star Tribune: Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins is speaking openly about how her 2017 diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has been impacting her ability to walk and impacting her overall health.