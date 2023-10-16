Minnesota public health leaders optimistic despite rise in adult obesity rate

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune reports Minnesota’s adult obesity rate rose from 17.4% in 2009 to 33.6%, according to a federal data survey. Public health leaders were undeterred pointing to stable eating and exercise levels, weight loss medications and the body positivity movement.

Aaliyah Demry at MPR reports hundreds of Allina Health physicians have voted to unionize this week to improve working conditions, like pay and staffing shortages. The election must be certified, then contract negotiations can begin.

Mary Divine at Pioneer Press reports Stillwater native and founder of Senitizo, a nonprofit health care organization, is serving 50,000 people in Central African Republic who previously didn’t have access to health care. Sentizio opened its first clinic in 2021 to provide primary care and community health with an emphasis on maternal and child care.

Riley Fletcher at WCCO-TV reports President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass “meaningful” police reform marking what would have been George Floyd’s 50th birthday. In May 2022, Biden signed an executive order covering federal law enforcement agencies that banned chokeholds, restricted no-knock warramnts and established a database for misconduct.

Declan Desmon at Bring Me The News reports Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota partnered to form the Upper Midwest portion of the federal “Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs” initiative. The initiative will implement seven hubs across the country to create a national clean energy network aimed at decreasing carbon emissions.

Baihley Warfield at WDIO reports an angler reeled in a record-breaking coho salmon on Lake Superior last month. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the previous record had been set in 1970.