Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP reports students protested a talk by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the University of Minnesota Monday evening. NBC News writes that Barrett said during the talk that she would support a code of conduct for justices saying, “There’s unanimity among all nine justices that we should and do hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards possible.”

Also on Monday, hundreds of Jewish Minnesotans protested outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office and called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Gaza war, per WCCO.

From Minnesota Reformer: A Minnesota family is grieving five family members killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza over the weekend. Nafi Soumare writes two adults and three children, two of which were five-years-old, were killed in the strike.

Paulick Report writes that a Shakopee man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in a $3.1 million ponzi scheme.

Via KSTP: A new state program looking to boost the pay and benefits for child care workers through direct payments is now accepting applications.

Mankato Free Press reports a 4-year-old child accidentally shot a 2-year-old while the pair were in the backseat of a car.

Kare11 writes the Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a timber wolf was found shot and dumped in Buckman, Minn. and a dozen ducks were found dead near Little Falls.