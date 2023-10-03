Violent crime in Minneapolis is down significantly compared to 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Through the first nine months of 2023, violent crime in Minneapolis is on a downward trend. KSTP reports that the number of officers is also down to 515 compared to more than 800 officers several years ago.

Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. KTTC reports that the two charges are premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with past pattern of domestic abuse.

MPR reports that the costs to renovate the governor’s residence has gone up due to security upgrades and worse-than-anticipated conditions. Now, the estimated cost of repairs is $12.8 million, up from the initial $7.1 million estimate from June.

Hoping to become the first Black woman to do so, a north Minneapolis woman is preparing to kayak all 2,340 miles of the Mississippi River next spring, via North News.

Article continues after advertisement

From Star Tribune: What are the chances the Minnesota Twins lose their 18th straight playoff appearance? 69 billion to one, according to one superfan.

The former Double Tree hotel in downtown Rochester has been converted into student housing for 207 University of Minnesota – Rochester freshmen and sophomores, Post Bulletin writes.

Via Fox9: The Minneapolis City Council has rejected a worker’s compensation claim made by Minneapolis police officer Andrew Bittel who was one of the officers present during the beating and arrest of Jaleel Stallings in 2020.

Undocumented Minnesotans can now begin the process to obtain a state driver’s license as the Driver’s Licenses For All legislation is now in effect, Sahan Journal writes.

Want to redesign the Minnesota state flag? Now is your chance. Kare11 reports that submissions are open through Oct. 30 for people to submit their design ideas.