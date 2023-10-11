Warming climate could turn Minnesota into Kansas

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Greg Vandegrift at KARE 11 talks to Dr. Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Forest Ecology, about research indicating that the warming climate threatens Minnesota’s north woods and could transform the state into something resembling Kansas.

Matt Sepic at MPR News reports on the solidarity gathering at St. Louis Park’s Beth El Synagogue where 1,400 people gathered Tuesday evening, along with some of the state’s top elected officials, following the attack on Israel.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota’s first major bird flu outbreak of 2023 has struck a Meeker County turkey farm. The flock of 140,000 birds were culled to prevent further spread, and the site has been quarantined.

Andrew Hazzard at Sahan Journal reports Hennepin County Commissioners are poised to order staff to develop a plan to shut down the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center sometime between 2028 and 2040. Residents and state lawmakers have fought against the trash incinerator for years, arguing that air pollution from the site harms residents of downtown and north Minneapolis.

Via the Star Tribune: The Minneapolis Downtown Council announced Tuesday that funding for Holidazzle fell short this year but that the festival would return in 2024.

Via FOX 26 Houston: On Oct.7, Realtor Kris Lindahl called out Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale by putting dozens of red and white billboards around Houston in support of the Minnesota Twins. McIngvale has now responded by placing 53 billboards throughout Minnesota in support of the Astros.