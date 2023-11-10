150,000 rebate checks haven’t been cashed by Minnesotans

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune is reporting a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Revenue said that while rebate checks continue to be cashed every day, the department estimates roughly 150,000 paper checks still haven’t been deposited.

Elliot Mann at the Pioneer Press reports Rep. Angie Craig, along with the mayors of Farmington and Lakeville, recently asked USPS officials to consolidate their two aging post office locations, and open a larger facility near the border of the two cities. USPS officials have rejected the consolidation proposal, contending that the locations are still meeting “present and future operational needs.”

Callan Gray at KSTP reports on members of the local nonprofit organization, Discerning Deacons, and their recent trip to Rome to encourage Catholic leaders to consider allowing women in the clergy.

Eric Henderson at WCCO reports that Happy Land Tree Farms near Sandstone will be sending a tree to Washington, D.C., to become the official Christmas tree at the vice president’s residence.

Dan Kraker at MPR News interviews University of Minnesota Duluth fish researcher and statistician Alec Lackmann on pioneering research showing that the buffalofish, a big fish with huge scales that’s a member of the sucker family, can live to be well over 100 years old.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Clutch Brewing, a founding tenant at St. Paul’s Keg and Case Market, has announced it’s closing at the end of the year.