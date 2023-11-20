Elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some St. Paul homes and buildings

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via FOX 9: St. Paul Regional Water Services in a press release said it found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes and buildings, with tap water sampling showing 13 samples were above the 15 parts per billion action level for lead.

Via MPR News: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sue Abderholden, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity CEO Chris Coleman and other Minnesotans remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune reports the U.S. Supreme Court rejected former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s latest appeal attempt, just a week after he filed a new motion attempting to overturn his federal conviction in the murder of George Floyd.

Jay Kolls at KSTP is reporting the Jewish Community Relations Council is calling a recent social media post by Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 “antisemitic” and threatening to Jewish teachers and students in Minneapolis Public Schools.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal covered two days of public hearings where Minnesota students told an administrative law judge that they wanted to learn the whole truth about history and include the experiences of people from all backgrounds.

Renée Cooper at KSTP reports St. Paul police have been called to the Press House apartments on Cedar Street near Kellogg Boulevard nearly 300 times in 2023. The former home of the Pioneer Press was converted into affordable housing a few years back.

Frederick Melo in a subscriber-only Pioneer Press piece reports Keg and Case Market, the 22,000 square foot commercial space that had reopened on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street to much fanfare in September of 2018, has grown silent. Melo describes it as a $10 million gamble weighed down by recent loan foreclosures and what critics have dubbed a fundamental mismatch between its food or retail offerings and the surrounding mixed-income neighborhood. MidwestOne Bank has taken over ownership.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports that First Avenue and 7th St. Entry has been honored by Consequence of Sound as the best music venue in the Midwest.