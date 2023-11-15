Farmington school board meeting ends early after heated debate over LGBTQ+ sign

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In Farmington, WCCO-TV reports that a school board meeting ended early Monday after a heated discussion over classroom signs. Following a complaint by a parent over a sign that they said “has obscure sexual preferences” that isn’t “necessary or appropriate,” a number of people showed up at the meeting to support LGBTQ+ students.

KSTP-TV reports a doctor with the Mille Lacs Health System was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs along Highway 169. One of the dogs died as well. Authorities are searching for the driver.

An Arizona woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 1985 cold case in St. Croix Falls, Wisonsin, Star Tribune reports.

ICYMI: St. Paul has elected an all-woman City Council. The women are all under 40 years old and six of the seven council members are women of color. MPR News spoke with some of the women following the historic race.

It turns out that it might not have been a meteorite in northern Minnesota. Bring Me the News reports the bright flash of light and loud boom witnessed by many was “unlikely to be caused by a meteor.” So, what was it? The jury is still out but you can watch frame-by-frame analysis in this story.

Just a week after Minnesota’s Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 Primary ballot, a judge in Michigan has issued a similar ruling, per Pioneer Press.

In a new memoir, Twin/Tone Records co-founder Peter Jesperson looks back on his time in the music business and being the manager for The Replacements in this interview with FOX 9.