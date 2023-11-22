Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

After hours of deliberation, the commission tasked with selecting the next state flag have narrowed down the 2,600 submissions down to their top six choices. KSTP has a look at the designs here. The discussion is still ongoing for the state seal.

The Atlantic spent 90 minutes with presidential candidate Dean Phillips where they discussed everything from Benjamin Netanyahu to how his campaign is faring so far and whether he thinks Kamala Harris has what it takes to step in if something happened to President Joe Biden. (Spoiler alert: He’s inclined to say she is not prepared.)

A man is suing the the city of Minneapolis alleging two officers used unnecessary and excessive force against him. Star Tribune has video of the incident.

From MPR News: The number of visits to food shelves across the state this year is expected to top 7 million, compared to 5.5 million in 2022.

A Rochester woman has been sentenced to 8 days in prison and two years of supervised release for her role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, per KTTC.

Via Bring Me the News: You may need to adjust your holiday travel plans. Sven Sundgaard says we can expect a cold Thanksgiving and potential snow as we head into the weekend.

This winter U.S. Bank Stadium will transform into an indoor skating and running program on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those looking for a warm indoor workout, via Kare11.

It’s official: Andrew Johnson left his seat on the Minneapolis City Council allowing his successor Aurin Chowdhury to be sworn in on Tuesday, per MPR News. Johnson will move to a new role working with a renewable energy investment firm, hence the early exit from his council seat.