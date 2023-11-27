Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed by an inmate at an Arizona prison on Friday. Per Associated Press, Chauvin was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

From Star Tribune’s Eder Campuzano: In order to improve the literacy rate among Minnesota children, nearly half of which are not reading at grade level, the Department of Education is hoping to train teachers in a literacy program used by Anoka-Hopkins teachers.

The Lake Street Kmart may be gone but the artwork that adorned the exterior was saved, per KSTP.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again make 25 stops across Minnesota in December, per Bring Me the News. The first stop will be in Rochester on December 6.

Echo Press reports authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Alexandria that they say does not appear to be random.

The New York Times profiled St. Louis Park’s new mayor, Nadia Mohamed. Mohamed discussed being the country’s first elected Somali-American mayor, her journey to politics, and more.

Over the weekend Minnesota State Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes due to the snowy, windy weather, via KTTC.

Mankato Free Press reports Le Sueur will swear in the city’s first Latina police chief Monday.

A Minneapolis fitness instructor has made it to the finale of the first season of The Golden Bachelor, per Pioneer Press.