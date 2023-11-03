Twenty-five years ago, Jesse Ventura ‘shocked the world’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Frederic J. Frommer at the Washington Post reflects on the 25th anniversary of former wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura’s win in the three-way race for governor of Minnesota. Frommer also discusses Donald Trump following Ventura’s playbook in 2016.

The Star Tribune begins a multi-part series by Jeffrey Meitrodt, Jessie Van Berkel and Mary Jo Webster on how Minnesota’s child protection system exposes kids to more abuse and neglect.

Dana Ferguson at MPR News reports the Minnesota Court of Appeals granted a writ of prohibition against Mille Lacs County District Court Judge Matthew Quinn, who barred at least six defendants from voting as part of their sentences, seemingly breaking with state law.

Andrew Hazzard at Sahan Journal reports that, according to filings from the EPA, Smith Foundry in Minneapolis’ East Phillips neighborhood repeatedly violated the federal Clean Air Act by failing to control dangerous pollutants.

Emma Nelson at the Star Tribune reports about 200 First Avenue workers are trying to unionize across the company’s family of Twin Cities music venues.

Amy Felegy at MPR News is reporting that starting next fall, tuition will be fully covered for some newly admitted U.S. students to Concordia College in Moorhead. Tuition will be fully covered for students whose families have adjusted gross incomes below $90,000 a year.

Lukas Souza at Simple Flying writes Delta Air Lines is set to resume two domestic routes from Minneapolis to Knoxville and Norfolk in June 2024.

Indiana Schilz and Addy Bink at The Hill report Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a resolution declaring the Wisconsin-style Old Fashioned the official state cocktail.