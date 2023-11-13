Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports 630 hospital employees in Minnesota missed work because of violence-related injuries in 2021 and 2022.

For South Dakota News Watch, Stu Whitney has a lengthy profile of election reform activist and former mayor of St. Bonifacius, Rick Weible, who has since moved to South Dakota and helped the campaign of Monae Johnson, who was elected in 2022 as secretary of state after GOP delegates chose her to run over the GOP incumbent. Johnson had publicly expressed doubts about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

For FOX 9, Nathan O’Neal reports the Minneapolis Police Department has paid confidential informants more than $300,000 from 2019 to 2022.

For WCCO-TV, David Schuman says St. Paul is set to rebuild 40 miles of its streets after voters passed a sales tax increase. “It’s Hamline, it’s Shepard, it’s Grand, it’s Earl, Summit. It’s all these really important streets,” St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw told Schumann.

Article continues after advertisement

For Northern News Now, Rob Coles says a building that housed several apartments went up in flames, forcing fire crews to demolish it to prevent the fire from spreading. Firefighters spent nearly 12 hours on the fire, and eight people have been displaced.

For KARE 11, Diane Sandberg reports a safety alert was issued at the University of Minnesota after a man was followed from Sally’s Saloon to the Superblock dorms on the East Bank campus where he was kidnapped and robbed.

For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports Minnesotans wanting to try kicksledding (think a scooter without wheels built for the snow) this season have a new place to get gear: Brave the Snow has opened in downtown St. Paul with a nod to a mode of transportation that got its start in Scandinavia.

For FOX News, Maeghan Dolph produced a lifestyle piece about Minnesota that includes 15 top destinations, saying the Land of 10,000 Lakes “offers a diverse tapestry of natural beauty, cultural riches and outdoor adventures.”