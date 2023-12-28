Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune’s Josie Albertson-Grove reports the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into new technology to determine flight paths that has residents worried about noise. “The Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Noise Oversight Committee, made up of officials from various nearby cities, is forming an outreach plan to let residents know what the FAA wants to do.”

Kare11’s Danny Spewak reports food shelves across the state continue to see record demand as charitable giving continues to drop. “In Carver County, Bountiful Basket Food Shelf has served more than 5,600 people in 2023 — a 90% increase compared to the year before.”

Via Fox9: A dentist in Eden Prairie is being sued by a patient who alleges he “attempted to provide eight crowns, four root canals, and 20 restorations in a single visit.”

Star Tribune’s Greta Kaul reports Savage Lake in Little Canada could be renamed to Lake Métis. “In light of that, [Rocky Waite] and others want to name it Lake Métis, a nod to the people of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry who permanently settled the area.”

KSTP’s Jay Kolls writes that months have passed since Erin DuPree withdrew her nomination as the director of the Office of Cannabis Management and the search continues to fill the role. As businesses will begin to apply for licenses in 2023, one lawmaker said it “will be a challenge for lawmakers to approve the rules, regulations and policies that will govern how the new recreational cannabis program will work.”

Post Bulletin’s Mark Wasson has a story about the growing wait times for ambulance services in rural Minnesota. “In addition to the cash-flow issues, the state is currently facing a shortage of almost 3,000 EMS workers, which is impacting Greater Minnesota at higher rates…”

Via Fox9: Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park is at risk of closing unless they can secure enough donations to remain open.

Dan Niepow with Twin Cities Business looks back on how the craft brewing scene fared in 2023 with the closure of several businesses.

North News’ Kiya Darden reports a new hire at Minneapolis Public Schools is hoping to build the districts e-sports and STEM curricula in hopes of “normalizing gameplay in STEM and everyday learning will create better pathways toward a rapidly growing career industry.”