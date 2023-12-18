Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Inforum’s Jimmy Lovrien reports billionaire Kathy Cargill has bought and demolished seven homes on Park Point in Duluth over the past year. Lovrien writes the purchases are above market value and “igniting rumors over what will be built in their place and raising concerns over property taxes among longtime residents of the 7-mile-long sandbar.”

Kare11’s Samantha Fischer reports we have a new state flag. Friday, the State Emblems Redesign Commission selected a design created by a Luverne man.

Via WCCO: The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a use of deadly force incident in Marshall. Officials say a man was fatally shot while stabbing a female.

An opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal dives into Citizens United v. FEC (2010), which will be heard before a federal judge Monday. “… Minnesota and other opponents of corporate speech now seek to redefine large swaths of American businesses as “foreign influenced” to stop their political engagement,” writes Bradley A. Smith and Eric Wang.

Article continues after advertisement

KSTP’s Pafoua Yang reports the American Federation of Teachers handed out 40,000 books to children and families in St. Paul over the weekend as a part of their “Reading Opens the World” initiative.

Fox9 reports a third death has been reported in Minnesota linked to contaminated cantaloupe.

MPR’s Melissa Olson reports the City of Minneapolis is postponing closing Camp Nenookaasi, an encampment for unhoused people in south Minneapolis. “In a statement to MPR News, Media Relations Specialist Sarah McKenzie said the city is working toward deescalating tensions surrounding the closure of Camp Nenookaasi…”

After Southwest Voices suggested changes to the Minneapolis flag, the woman who designed it as a teen is saying she’s still a fan, Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick writes.

St. Cloud Live’s Lauren Breunig reports nurses in St. Cloud have published a book about their experience working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.