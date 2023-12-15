Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR News’ Matt Sepic reports a judge in Anoka County has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a new Minnesota law that restored voting rights to people convicted of felonies.

Tom Hauser at KSTP reports a business group is hoping to create a Republican majority in the Minnesota House. “In 2024, Renew Minnesota will be focused on restoring balance to state government by delivering a pro-growth majority to the Minnesota House,” a representative with Renew Minnesota said.

Nick Halter at Axios reports Target is requiring local remote workers to return to the downtown offices one week per quarter starting in 2024.

Star Tribune’s Zoe Jackson reports a person is in custody in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Twin Cities comedian and activist Tou Ger Xiong.

Article continues after advertisement

Kare11’s Samantha Fischer reports the U.S. Department of Transportation has provided a $20 million grant to Minneapolis to create safer streets through “safety islands; protected bikeways and intersections; crosswalk signing and striping; pedestrian flashers; road diets; street lighting and mobile-speed wagons to enforce speed limits.”

The State Emblems Redesign Commission released a document with variations of the final three flag designs that are being considered.

WJON’s Jim Maurice reports five high-ranking officers with the Rockville Fire Department are stepping down from their leadership roles but most will remain firefighters. Mayor Duane Willenbring called the announcement “monumental” and is unsure how to proceed.

At Racket, Jay Boller is looking into the “mega-murder” of crows in south Minneapolis.

Bring Me the Sports reports the Minnesota Wild investigated a complaint of verbal abuse against general manager and president of hockey operation Bill Guerin and found he did not commit a fireable offense.