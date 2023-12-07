Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

That tax rebate you received may not be taxed by the state but it’s still subject to federal taxes, WCCO reports. “Depending on the amount of the rebate, and an individual’s federal tax bracket, recipients may be liable for between $26 and $286,” Stephen Swanson writes.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Molly Beck reports 10 Republicans have admitted to posing as electors “in compliance from the Trump campaign and Republican Party of Wisconsin” in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

have received fake bombing or shooting threats using “almost identical” language according to law enforcement. Star Tribune’s Louis Krauss reports at least 25 Jewish schools and nine Jewish facilities across the stateaccording to law enforcement.

The University of Minnesota is seeking up to $80 million in annual state funds to be used for academic health programs, recruit and retain doctors and researchers, expand patient services and more, per Star Tribune.

Via KSTP: The DFL will keep its seat in District 52B with Bianca Virnig’s victory in a special election this week. The seat was held by Ruth Richardson who announced in September that she would resign.

Southside Community Health Services in Minneapolis is the recipient of a $26.1 million gift from MacKenzie Scott to help build a new facility on East Lake Street, Bring Me the News reports. City of Lakes Community Land Trust in Minneapolis, Project for Pride in Living, Women’s Justice Project, Hmong American Partnership, and Way to Grow also received gifts, per Star Tribune.

Fox9 reports an employee at Face to Face, a St. Paul nonprofit that helps homeless youth, is charged with nine counts of felony theft for allegedly misusing rental assistance funds.

Hibbing retired Adam Johnson’s jersey in a ceremony this week, Northern News Now reports.