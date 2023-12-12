Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Adam Uren of Bring Me The News reports pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily shut down the Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 during rush hour on Monday evening.

Frederick Melo of the Pioneer Press reports that the founder of HmongTown Marketplace in Frogtown is looking to take over the former Sears space at Maplewood Mall. His vision includes a grocery store, vendors and even a bowling alley and children’s area.

Estelle Timar-Wilcox of MPR News reports the Edina School Board adjourned its Monday meeting early after refusing to hear from pro-Palestinian protesters who said two high school students were improperly suspended over an alleged antisemitic incident.

Jana Hollingsworth of the Star Tribune reports firefighters successfully rescued a dog in 8-foot waves after it jumped into the Canal Park shipping canal in Duluth.

Jennifer Hoff of KARE 11 reports that the family of Randy Sherer, the man killed in Minneapolis flower shop in 2004, is calling the exoneration of Marvin Haynes “a travesty,” and stands by Sherer’s sister, who was the only witness and had accused Haynes of the killing. The sister is no longer alive.

Michelle Griffith of the Minnesota Reformer reports former state lawmaker Carly Melin, who had been serving as the Senate DFL’s chief of staff, has left her position.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield of WCCO-TV reports that a Minnesota woman who lost her mom years ago to leukemia now leads a nonprofit helping ensure those with chronic illness are receiving cards of support.