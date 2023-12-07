Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Rose Schmidt at FOX 9 reports an estimated 43,000 people in St. Paul won’t be weighed down by medical debt after the St. Paul City Council, in partnership with a national organization called RIP Medical Debt, passed its city budget Wednesday evening.

Jay Kolls at KSTP is reporting the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is criticizing the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for declining to charge 40-year-old Daniel Rudolph with assault after officials said he dragged a Maple Grove officer with his vehicle in November.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports on a Minnesotan unwittingly bringing back a ground lizard in his luggage from a holiday vacation on the island of St. Thomas.

Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond at the Associated Press report “Wisconsin’s wedding barns face new regulations under a liquor law overhaul bill they fought to kill but that Gov. Tony Evers signed into law over their objections on Wednesday.”

Article continues after advertisement

Eater Twin Cities presents their annual Eater Award Winners for the Twin Cities, including best restaurant of the year, best new bar, and best damn sandwich.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News reports the Ely Police Department rolled out a new hiring bonus for cops this week: a kevlar canoe, two paddles and two life jackets.

Maraya King at the Pioneer Press reports that after 118 years in business, St. Paul leather goods retailer J.W. Hulme has closed its Grand Avenue doors.