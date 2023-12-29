Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports following the discovery of sexually explicit adult videos and books, the now-fired UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow is speaking out. Gow said he was shocked by his firing and that “he and his wife have the right “to create and publish books and videos that explore consensual adult sexuality” under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

Via WCCO: Authorities in Pine County are searching for a driver who almost hit several students exiting a school bus last week.

Fox9’s Rose Schmidt spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the city’s plans for 2024 that include aggressive recruiting for police officers, Camp Nenookaasi, and reviving downtown Minneapolis.

Kare11’s Samantha Fischer reports a man was arrested and is facing felony after he was caught with more than 1,700 fentanyl pills at Elliot Park.

KSTP’s Renee Cooper reports a stolen copper wire and lack of street lights is to blame for a crash that killed a man and his dog crossing a St. Paul intersection on Christmas Eve.

Detroit Lakes Tribune’s Barbie Porter reports warm temperatures are creating dangerous ice conditions and keeping local authorities busy with ATV and fish house recoveries.

MPR News reports flag sales for the state’s current flag are surging now that the commission has approved the design for a new state flag. “Some people are buying the flags as keepsakes, Coil said. For others, it’s a sort of protest.”