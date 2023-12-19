Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Reuters reports Nippon Steel, a Japanese company, has acquired U.S. Steel in a $14.9 billion deal. Duluth News Tribune reports people on the Iron Range employed by U.S. Steel are nervous about the deal and whether it will affect their jobs. “U.S. Steel also owns a 15% stake in Hibbing Taconite. Cleveland-Cliffs owns the remaining stake in Hibbing Taconite and manages the mine and plant.”

KAAL-TV reports hundreds of petitions asking for an end to mail-in voting in Wabasha County have led some precincts to return to in-person voting ahead of the 2024 election.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reports Anthony Edwards has issued a statement following the release of text messages in which he allegedly asked a woman to have an abortion. “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote.

Fox9 reports three woman have reported similar symptoms after drinking alcohol at a Dinkytown bar.

Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider reports the company that puts on Lollapalooza in Chicago, Austin City Limits, and other music festivals has announced a two-day music festival called the Minnesota Yacht Club in St. Paul next summer.

Axios’ Nick Halter reports a new law will prevent employers from inquiring about an applicant’s salary history.

MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Ellen Finn report a St. Croix Lutheran Academy student has set a “Minnesota state girls high school basketball record for most made three-point shots.”

Sven Sundgaard with Bring Me the News is dashing any hopes of a White Christmas. “You may have given up on the hopes of a white Christmas already and that sentiment is justified looking at the forecast. In fact, the next large storm system developing looks to bring significant rainfall.”

Bring Me the News reports Snelling Midway Redevelopment has announced they will be building a 33-foot high loon statue outside of Allianz Field.