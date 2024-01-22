Anoka-Hennepin teachers’ union and school district reach a tentative deal

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via FOX 9: Early Saturday morning, the Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota teachers’ union and the school district reached a tentative deal after an 18-hour mediation session.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports the St. Paul mayor’s office will seek $2 million from state coffers this year toward planning and pre-design, with the eventual goal of renovating the Xcel Energy Center.

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News writes that, according to a Friday social media post from the Minneapolis Police Department, a man suspected of damaging public street lights to steal their copper wiring has been arrested in Minneapolis.

Charles P. Pierce at Esquire writes a new super PAC backed by Silicon Valley insiders is mobilizing to spread presidential candidate Dean Phillips’ ideas in an unusual way. They launched Dean.Bot after weighing the implications of using a sophisticated AI tool that can chat like a real person — one of the first known uses of artificial intelligence in a political campaign.

Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune is reporting Tara FitzGerald, who served as Andersen United Middle School’s principal since 2021, is out after a group of parents interrupted a recent board meeting to call for a leadership change at the school.

Dana Ferguson at MPR News reports Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life leaders say their aim at Monday’s rally is to illustrate the impact that new state laws around reproductive health care have had. They’ll do that by creating an installation placing 12,000 fetal models on the Capitol steps.

Melissa Whitler at Minneapolis Schools Voices reports that despite a “historic” increase in State education funding for Minneapolis Public Schools last spring, the district expects its revenue next school year to decline by more than $90 million because federal pandemic aid will expire and enrollment has continued to decline.

Lydia Morrell at KARE 11 reports construction crews will kick off repairs starting Monday at the iconic Stone Arch Bridge.

Jay Kolls at KSTP reports the Summit-Hill Association has formed a task force to help move Grand Avenue forward after several businesses have closed recently.

Cari Spencer and members of the MPR News Staff captured, in words and photos, the opening weekend of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis.