Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Ryan Faircloth at the Star Tribune reports the Campaign for Accountability, a progressive watchdog organization, filed a complaint Tuesday alleging that Rep. Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign illegally coordinated with a supporting super PAC called Pass the Torch, which was launched by Phillips’ former campaign adviser Steve Schmidt.

Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut at the Associated Press are tracking the developing story of multiple people shot inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday as students prepared to start their first day of classes after their annual winter break.

Mark Zdechlik at MPR News interviewed Quentin Wittrock of Coon Rapids, who’s running to replace Rep. Dean Phillips in the Minnesota’s Third District. Wittrock is a Republican hoping to appeal to centrist voters and refuses to align with former President Donald Trump.

Torey Van Oot at Axios reports more than 1,600 Minnesotans purchased blackout license plates in the first two days of sales.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharon Yoo at KARE 11 looks into why Minnesota road markings are difficult to see when it’s dark and rainy, and what MnDOT intends to do about it.

Via the Associated Press: Former Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio has announced his retirement from the NBA.

Cole Premo at WCCO has the story of a trapper in Blackduck successfully reviving a pine marten via CPR that had become injured in a bobcat trap.

Aaron Isaacs at Streets.mn discusses how COVID, crime and working from home devastated Metro Transit ridership. As those trends recede or reverse, Isaacs speculates on the future of the transit system.

Via Bring Me the News: A liquidation auction is underway marking Target Corp.’s exit from downtown Minneapolis’ City Center.