Contract expiring for 1,000 passenger services workers at MSP

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal reports the union representing 1,000 passenger services workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is pushing the Metropolitan Airports Commission to set a $20 minimum wage as the workers’ contract with four large subcontractors is about to expire.

Emily Baude at KSTP is reporting the City of Minneapolis is clearing Camp Nenookaasi in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning.

Via WCCO: A 37-year-old Fridley man, Alonzo Mingo, was allegedly dressed as a UPS worker before fatally shooting three people inside a Coon Rapids home last week.

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune is reporting 63 cables have been cut or removed from EV Hotspot chargers since Minneapolis started installing its public charging spots. In St. Paul about 20 chargers have been hit.

In more EV news, Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press writes Ecolab Chairman Christophe Beck and Ted Cannis, chief executive officer of Ford Pro, announced Monday that the St. Paul company is taking its massive North American fleet of sales and service vehicles electric by 2030.

Article continues after advertisement

Melissa Olson at MPR News reports one recommendation made in the U of M’s TRUTH Report, which details the school’s expropriation of Native lands and mistreatment of Native people throughout the state and region, is asking for more state support to pay college costs for Indigenous students.

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer reports Democratic lawmakers are working on legislation that would walk back portions of a state law passed last session that limits how school police can physically restrain students.

John Croman at KARE 11 reports suburban banker and military veteran Joe Fraser has jumped into the 2024 race for U.S. Senate in Minnesota, challenging Democratic incumbent Amy Klobuchar.

Charna Flam at People has been following Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn on Instagram, as the skier documents the multiple knee surgeries she’s undergone since her retirement in 2019.