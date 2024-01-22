Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Associated Press: the former mobster who admitted to stealing the ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum said he did so because he was hoping to have “one last score” after a friend told them they were worth $1 million.

KSTP’s Ben Henry reports the city of Princeton could soon lose most of its fire department in the coming days. “In a letter addressed to the city council … firefighters cited safety and leadership concerns as just some of the reasons for leaving the job.”

Fox9 reports school officials in St. Louis Park are working with law enforcement to form a plan for students to return to class Monday after the school closed Friday following two fights involving dozens of students and adults both inside and outside of the school.

Kare11 reports a body was found frozen in the ice between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis Friday. Authorities are unsure how long the body was in the ice before being discovered.

Abby Silva at the Star Tribune writes Aerosmith shared a performance by the University of Minnesota dance team to “Dream On” that’s been going viral online.

Associated Press reports Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill to ban abortion after 14 weeks and will have a public hearing on the bill Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the state Monday to talk abortion rights.

Via WCCO: Organizations in the Twin Cities are preparing for an increase in migrants seeking shelter as other major cities are seeing their “resources overwhelmed by busloads of people seeking asylum.”

Star Tribune reports the Essentia Health hospital in Fosston will no longer delivery babies, forcing patients to travel to the nearest hospital in Detroit Lakes.