Fridley Menards fined for docking pay from nursing employee

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WJON News reports the Menards in Fridley was fined after docking pay from an employee 103 times for taking breaks to pump breast milk “and then retaliated against that employee when she asserted her workplace rights.”

Axios’ Nick Halter reports Garrison Keillor will return to St. Paul this summer with a 50th anniversary reunion tour of “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Matt Sepic with MPR News reports freelance legal interpreters began a work stoppage this week saying the $65 per hour rate is not sufficient. One Spanish language interpreter told MPR that the rate should be at least $95 an hour.

Associated Press reports the U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to review the conviction of Tou Thao, the former Minneapolis police officer who held back a crowd during the murder of George Floyd.

Fox9 reports a fourth child has died following a house fire in St. Paul last week. “St. Paul officials confirmed to FOX 9 that a fourth child, Muaj Vang, a 1-year-old boy, died at the hospital on Jan. 6.”

Sahan Journal’s Alfonzo Galvan reports Lyft has announced a $5 minimum per ride for drivers in the Twin Cities ahead of a planned strike later this week.

Kare11’s Boyd Huppert has a story about a group of 13 women, who call themselves ‘The Hags,’ and how they have followed the Minnesota Vikings to 20 stadiums over 20 years.

WDIO reports a 22-year-old woman who worked at the Super 8 Motel and a 35-year-old Deer River man have been identified by police following a shooting in Cloquet.

Frederick Melo with Pioneer Press writes five Metro Transit and Metropolitan Council officials will ride the green and blue line light rail this week in order to “connect with everyday riders and hear passenger concerns and feedback.”