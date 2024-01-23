Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kare11’s Heidi Wigdahl looks into the weird booms and shakes being reported near Lake Minnetonka. “While a cause has not been confirmed, some online speculated that frost quakes could be behind the mysterious booms.”

Tommy Wiita with Bring Me the News reports classes were canceled at Wadena-Deer Creek schools Monday due to a threat made.

KVVR’s TJ Nelson reports Adam Fravel, the man charged with the murder of Maddi Kingsbury, has filed a motion to dismiss the first-degree murder charge and move the trial out of Winona County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel covered Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Big Bend, Wis. where she tried to rally voters around abortion rights. “The issue remains politically salient for Democrats in Wisconsin who have seen increased voter mobilization over the issue in two of the last three major statewide races: for governor and state Supreme Court.”

The Associated Press reports North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will not seek a third term.

Fox9 reports a 5-year-old girl has died from her injuries sustained during a crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo over the weekend.

Via Star Tribune: Authorities have noticed a trend of motorists disregarding state law to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus while the stop-signal is out. “Since the school year began, officers have tagged 30 drivers for ignoring school bus stop arms…”

Axios’ Kyle Stokes has a story about the public sauna trend taking over the Twin Cities. “Behind these options are ‘sauna-preneurs’ who want to democratize — and tap into growing demand for — the ‘authentic’ sauna experience.”

Northern News Now’s Dan Wolfe reports President Joe Biden will make a trip to Minnesota this week. “The announcement comes as a $1 billion federal grant for Blatnik construction is announced.”

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune reports General Mills is closing the child care center at its Golden Valley headquarters. The company said the center is a quarter full as demand decreases due to their hybrid work schedule.