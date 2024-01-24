Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are calling on the state and Twin Cities suburbs to do more to prevent homelessness. “St. Paul’s Melvin Carter and Minneapolis’ Jacob Frey said many of the residents they meet in homeless encampments in or near downtown did not grow up in either city.”

KTTC reports Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city, the mayor and City Council member Patrick Keane. “Dennis was accused of “wasting [city] staff time” by “asking too many questions.”

Kare11’s Samantha Fischer reports St. Louis Park-native Dan Wilson is now Oscar nominated for Best Original Song for his work with Jon Batiste in “American Symphony.”

Dave Orrick with the Star Tribune reports the Minneapolis City Council supports a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, 9-3. “A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council Tuesday supported a call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war — and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.”

The Minnesota Daily reports Myron Frans, Senior Vice President for finance and operations for the University of Minnesota, will resign in March.

Associated Press reports a North Dakota judge won’t block a state law that doctors in the state say “puts them at risk of prosecution if they perform an abortion to save a patient’s life or health.”

Bring Me the News reports on Rep. Pete Stauber’s celebration of federal funds for Duluth’s Blatnik bridge despite his vote against the legislation that provided the funds.

Speaking of Pete Stauber: he’s drawn a challenger in Minnesota’s 8th district as former State Representative Jen Schultz launches her campaign, per WDIO.

Star Tribune reports Frontier Airlines will add five nonstop domestic flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.