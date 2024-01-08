AG Ellison sues Evergreen Acres Dairy, alleging millions in wage theft

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bailey Hurley at KSTP reports Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced what he says is one of the largest wage theft enforcement actions in state history. Ellison estimates Evergreen Acres Dairy had withheld at least $3 million in wages from its employees and alleged that the business also retaliated against any workers who raised questions about their pay.

Katie Galioto, Anna Boone and Jake Steinberg at the Star Tribune look back at some of the women who’ve served on the St. Paul City Council, ahead of an all-female council being sworn in Tuesday.

Sara Fischer at Axios is reporting radio and podcast company Audacy is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Locally, Audacy owns 830 WCCO and 104.1 Jack FM.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal reports on a financial crisis that’s shuttering JJ Legacy School’s elementary school.

Greta Kaul at the Star Tribune attended the Sunday rally at the downtown Minneapolis Post Office featuring letter carriers hoping to raise awareness about violent attacks on their routes.

Kirsten Mitchell at WCCO reports that, thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, people living in East Isles and the Wedge neighborhood can put down the salt, and pick up free traction grit at Frattalone’s Hardware & Garden on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.