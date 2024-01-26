Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Associated Press: Though the legislative session hasn’t started, the debate has already started on physician-assisted suicide in a House health committee.

H. Jiahong Pan with the Spokesman Recorder looks into reports from the Downtown Storefront Working Group and Minneapolis Foundation that call for buses to be moved off of Nicollet Mall. “Both reports say moving the buses off Nicollet Mall allows an opportunity to bring in retail, art, and green space opportunities, even in the winter, which they believe will bring in more people…”

ESPN details the heartbreak of the last three decades that Minnesota sports fans know all too well.

Christopher Vondracek with the Star Tribune reports a white farmer from northern Minnesota is suing the state alleging that the “emerging farmer” grant that provides funding for BIPOC, female and other underserved farmers, violated his civil rights.

Kare11’s Samantha Fischer reports the Princeton Fire Chief will resign just days after firefighters threatened to quit due to safety and leadership concerns.

MPR News’ Ellie Roth reports DFL state Rep. Brion Curran has pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree DWI charge.

Ashley Halbach with KSTP reports hospitalizations due to COVID-19, influenza, and RSV are declining. “COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the lowest level, of 4.47 people per 100,000 people, since late October 2023, though that rate is higher for folks aged 65 and older.”

Via KVVR: Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead will partner with Green Flower and begin offering cannabis programs for students.