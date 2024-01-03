Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Emily Brooks at The Hill is reporting House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican leader in the House, endorsed former President Trump in his 2024 White House bid Wednesday.

Via the Associated Press: Multiple state capitols, including Minnesota, received bomb threats Wednesday morning that led to brief evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of explosives was found. Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings.

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer reports that Aimee Bock, founder and former executive director of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, is trying to get evidence thrown out by contesting the search warrant and arguing that she received “administrative fees,” not illegal kickbacks as prosecutors allege.

Courtney Godfrey at FOX 9 reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a rise in respiratory virus activity following the holidays, as influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases surge nationwide.

Article continues after advertisement

Via the Associated Press: Delta Air Lines led the 2023 list for the most on-time airline in North America with its more than 1.6 million flights arriving on time 85% of the time. Alaska Airlines was second at 82% of its 404,925 flights arriving on time.

Via the Star Tribune: The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been canceled for 2024.