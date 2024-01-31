Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Reid Forgrave at the Star Tribune reports Planned Parenthood will cut staff and consolidate clinics in the Upper Midwest, citing the “volatility of the health care landscape.” Despite the cuts, Planned Parenthood leaders say the changes will increase the organization’s capacity for patient care.

Lou Raguse of KARE 11 says a Savage man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for an arsenal of illegal weapons he was caught with after trying to buy illegal gun parts from an undercover FBI agent. Prosecutors say they might have prevented a mass shooting by catching River Smith.

MPR News has a story about how the Arrowhead Ultra 135 race was challenging in different ways this year because of the mild winter.

William Lien of WDIO-TV reports a new housing development called Incline Village is planned for the former site of Duluth’s Central High School. The proposed development would include 1,300 housing units overlooking the city.

Via Trisha Ahmed at The Associated Press: The winners of MnDOT’s “Name a Snowplow” contest have been announced, with nods to Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Clark Griswold, “The Sandlot,” and a Dakota word for “snowplow,” among others.

FOX9 has details on the Minneapolis Yacht Club music festival’s lineup. The show takes place July 19-20 and includes headliners the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morissette.