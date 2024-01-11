Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Update: The man suspected of targeting the University of Minnesota with deadly threats to students has been located and contained, the school said early Thursday afternoon.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is following a developing story at the University of Minnesota: Law enforcement in western Minnesota said it warned the U of M that one of its residents was threatening to come to the Twin Cities campus Thursday and kill students.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting a Minneapolis-St. Paul airport incident at the center of a viral social media post is under review by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an employee for whom is allegedly among the actors involved.

Newly elected Council President Mitra Jalali joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to share her goals for the St. Paul City Council.

Aki Nace at WCCO reports TSA officers intercepted 53 guns at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2023.

Abdi Mohamed at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder interviews youth activist Marley Dias, featured speaker at the upcoming 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on January 15.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports members of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association are planning a “Day of Action” on Thursday that involves a rally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, followed by drivers turning off their apps and refusing to pick up passengers between 1 and 7 p.m.