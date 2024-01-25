Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Star Tribune: The United States Postal Service has released the audit reports of post offices across Minnesota and announced an investigation into delays with delivery. An audit of post offices in Eagan, New Brighton, Apple Valley and Saint Paul “found issues with delayed mail delivery, incorrectly scanned packages and building conditions at each site.”

WJON News reports grocery store workers in Brainerd, Baxter, Crosby and Pequot Lakes have rejected a contract offer and say union members are being interrogated, surveilled, and intimidated as they work through negotiations.

National Geographic’s Heather Greenwood Davis writes about how a few days in Minnesota helped her appreciate the magic of winter.

Article continues after advertisement

Racket’s Em Cassel looks into the Twin Cities growing non-alcoholic/mocktail market and why it differs from nationwide trends.

From KWWL in Sioux City, Iowa: Staff at an Iowa school will soon be able to arm themselves on campus.

Kare11 reports snow days are back for schools in Saint Paul. “They’re better known as ‘snow days,’ but technically the new plan impacts students when any kind of severe weather prevents them from going to class.”

Southwest Voices continues took reader submitted designs for a new Minneapolis city flag and has created a bracket that you can vote in.