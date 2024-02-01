Cowles Center in Minneapolis cancels performances because of lost funds

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Artscape’s Sheila Regan writes in the Star Tribune that the Cowles Center is canceling dance performances at Goodale Theater this spring due to changed financial circumstances of one of its funders, Artspace.

Via KARE 11 and The Associated Press: The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed a murder conviction for Elsa Segura, who a jury convicted in 2021 of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of Monique Baugh. The court said Hennepin County prosecutors’ evidence was lacking and that jurors were given incorrect instructions.

A Metro Transit bus hit and killed a boy in Brooklyn Park Wednesday morning, reports the Pioneer Press.

A new Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct could open by March 2025, says Renée Cooper at KSTP-TV.

Brooklyn Center Mayor April Graves tells FOX 9’s Karen Scullin she doesn’t know why the city council rejected proposed policy changes on police traffic stops inspired by the killing of Daunte Wright.

A 75-year-old man has died after law enforcement officers used a Taser on him as he was being evicted from his home in Willmar, reports Adam Uren of Bring Me the News. Police say the man approached them with a kitchen knife. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

A new documentary about a German publication that fabricated stories after visiting Fergus Falls will have its U.S. premiere in the town on Thursday, reports Mathew Holding Eagle III of MPR News.