Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Magan at the Star Tribune reports Hennepin County, Minneapolis and other local governments support a DFL effort to make Minnesota a sanctuary state for immigrants in the country without legal authorization.

West Central Tribune reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a police officer in Willmar shot a man multiple times Sunday morning.

Associated Press explores Anoka’s “crime-free” ordinance and the Department of Justice’s findings that found the law to discriminate against people with mental illnesses.

Related: ‘It’s about time’: Mental health advocates react to DOJ Anoka housing discrimination finding

Article continues after advertisement

Via WCCO: Minnesota’s Dakotah Lindwurm secured her spot on Team USA for the Olympics in Paris this summer.

Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports police in Edina are investigating a number of burglaries in affluent neighborhoods. “[Police] also say it appears the burglars are not violent, choosing homes that are unoccupied to avoid confrontations.”

Morgan Reddekopp with KSTP reports an 11-year-old boy has been identified after being fatally struck by a Metro Transit bus last week.

Also from Associated Press: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been banned, again, from the Pine Ridge Reservation following her recent comments at the U.S.-Mexico border.