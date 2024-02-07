Ellison announces deal with Eli Lilly for $35 monthly insulin cap

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesotans with diabetes will pay no more than $35 monthly for Eli Lilly’s brand-name insulin products, at least for the next five years, under a settlement announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal reports thousands of Twin Cities janitors, security officers, and retail cleaners, members of Service Employees International Union Local 26, have voted to authorize a strike if employers fail to reach a new contract with their union by March 2.

Michelle Griffith at the Minnesota Reformer reports the Minnesota DFL Party is asking the state Supreme Court to decertify the Legal Marijuana Now Party as a major political party.

Hannah Yang at MPR News is reporting Mayo Clinic Health System is ending labor and delivery services at its New Prague hospital on Friday. Mayo is moving those services to its hospital in Mankato.

Jana Shortal at KARE 11 talks with local DJ Jade about the harrowing ordeal of being stalked by Patrick Kelly, who was convicted of stalking her former colleague at 89.3 The Current, Mary Lucia.

Nick Longworth FOX 9 reports a man was killed in northeast Minneapolis after walking in front of a slow-moving Hennepin County Plow Truck as it left the Holiday gas station at 2nd Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East.

Ren Clayton at WCCO-TV has the story of how former pro football player Justin Johnson became a cadet with the Minnetonka Police Department.