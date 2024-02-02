Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic to step down

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Aki Nace of WCCO is reporting Minnesota Senate Majority leader Kari Dziedzic will step down before the 2024 legislative session, citing the return of cancer.

Louis Krauss at the Star Tribune is reporting Winona LaDuke, co-founder and former executive director of the environmental group Honor the Earth, mishandled sexual harassment claims and used organization funds to make unauthorized payments to family members, according to allegations in a court petition filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office following an investigation into the nonprofit.

Morgan Wolfe at KARE 11 reports members of the 34th Infantry Division of the Minnesota National Guard, known as the “Red Bulls,” will be heading to Texas for training before heading overseas to Kuwait.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune reports fire damaged the offices of the Center of the American Experiment, a high-profile politically conservative think tank, last weekend in Golden Valley. The blaze is being investigated as an act of arson.

Melissa Olson at MPR News reports the Department of American Indian Studies and the Department of Art at the University of Minnesota have created the George Morrison Center for Indigenous Arts, which now serves as an “interdepartmental study center to support the creation, presentation and interpretation of Indigenous art in all its forms.”

Abdirizak Diis at Sahan Journal writes five Twin Cities mosques, including two targeted by vandalism last year, have received FEMA grants to pay for training and other security measures.

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer reports Democratic legislators plan to continue changing Minnesota’s approach to crime and punishment this year after approving a major overhaul last year.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Lee Ankrum, former brewer at Dangerous Man Brewing Company and LynLake Brewery, has purchased Three Twenty Brewing Company in Pine City.

Cole Premo at WCCO has a piece on the Osseo City Council considering whether or not to go ahead with plans for a city-owned cannabis store.

Sean Morawczynski at KEYC reports southern Minnesota will be getting an additional area code on top of 507.