Twin Cities tattoo parlor owner pleads guilty to trafficking in body parts

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting Matt Lampi, who runs Get to the Point tattoo parlor, agreed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania to plead guilty to interstate transport of stolen goods in connection with his participation in a nationwide network that prosecutors say bought and sold body parts from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

Katelyn Vue at Sahan Journal reports Minneapolis police and city vehicles circled a homeless encampment Thursday morning that formed two days ago after Camp Nenookaasi was cleared, said a camp organizer who believed an eviction was imminent.

Via FOX 9: The ADP Pay Insights report states Minnesotans are making an average of 5.2% more in January 2024 compared to the start of 2023.

Alexander Thompson at the Post and Courier is following the Dean Phillips presidential campaign in the lead-up to the South Carolina primary: “Phillips, the longest of long shots, spent a rough and lonely five days on a swing through South Carolina recently during which he made his case to voters at a few small events, saw members of his own state party fly in to bash him and had to beg a roomful of Democrats to stop talking for five minutes to listen to an abbreviated version of his stump speech.”

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams, 37, was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for arson at Target’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters during a riot in August 2020.

Regina Medina at MPR News dives into the history of Phyllis Wheatley Community Center on the eve of its 100 birthday.

Anthony Bettin at WCCO reports the Minnesota Lynx have re-signed forward Bridget Carleton and added guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith via free agency.

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune reports the first major overhaul of St. Paul’s bike plan since 2015 recommends 119 miles of new bikeways throughout the capital city.

The Atlas Obscura podcast team follow one man’s journey down an internet rabbit hole that becomes a search for a Minnesota-shaped forest and its mysterious creator.