Tracking the Minnesota COVID-19 numbers

As the Minnesota Department of Health posts updates on coronavirus testing, cases and hospitalizations from the disease, MinnPost will update the charts and maps below with the latest data.
This page was last updated on March 17, 2020 at 4:21 pm.
Overall
|Number tested:*
|2,336
|Confirmed cases:
|60
|Number hospitalized:
|3
|Deaths:
|0
*Number of patients tested is approximate and may not include testing by private laboratories.
Total positive COVID-19 tests (cumulative) in Minnesota by day
New positive COVID-19 tests in Minnesota by day
Positive COVID-19 tests by Minnesota county
