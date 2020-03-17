Tracking the Minnesota COVID-19 numbers

As the Minnesota Department of Health posts updates on coronavirus testing, cases and hospitalizations from the disease, MinnPost will update the charts and maps below with the latest data.

This page was last updated on March 17, 2020 at 4:21 pm.

Overall

Number tested:* 2,336 Confirmed cases: 60 Number hospitalized: 3 Deaths: 0

Total positive COVID-19 tests (cumulative) in Minnesota by day

New positive COVID-19 tests in Minnesota by day

Positive COVID-19 tests by Minnesota county